College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

Source: Icon Sportswire

The college basketball community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Omaha forward Deng Mayar, who died Saturday in a drowning accident in Herriman, Utah. He was just 22 years old.

Mayar, who had recently transferred to Omaha from North Dakota, was spending the day at Blackridge Reservoir with a friend when tragedy struck. According to local reports, both young men began struggling in the water. While Mayar’s friend initially made it to shore, he went back into the reservoir in an effort to save Mayar. Sadly, Mayar never resurfaced. Rescue teams later recovered his body late Saturday night. His friend was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Mayar had only just begun his next chapter at Omaha, but his presence was already deeply felt. Head coach Chris Crutchfield described him as someone who brought joy and energy into the locker room. “Our entire program is devastated to learn of Deng’s passing,” Crutchfield said. “He was a joy to be around and made our culture better. We will miss him greatly.” He also extended condolences to Mayar’s family, friends, and teammates on behalf of the program.

The 6-foot-8 forward was well-known in college basketball circles for his resilience and growth. Raised in Salt Lake City, Mayar played two seasons at North Dakota before making the move to Omaha. Last season, he averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds, showcasing his skill and potential. In his final game with North Dakota, he closed out the year with an impressive 12 points and seven rebounds in a win over South Dakota. His transfer to Omaha was seen as a fresh start, one filled with promise for the future.

For those who knew him, Mayar’s story went beyond the stats. He was admired not just for his talent on the court but for his spirit, optimism, and kindness off it. News of his passing has left teammates, coaches, and fans stunned, grappling with the sudden loss of a player who was only beginning to flourish in his career.

As the Omaha basketball family and wider college sports community continue to process this tragedy, Mayar will be remembered not only for his contributions on the court but also for the light he brought to those around him. His life, though tragically cut short, leaves behind an enduring impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

