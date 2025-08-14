Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Bojangles is bringing its Southern fried chicken and biscuits to the New York City area.

“Our team has extensive experience running quick-service concepts across New York and Connecticut,” said Bojangles franchise owner Habib Hashimi of Hashimi Holding Corp.

The Charlotte-based chain announced Wednesday it will open 20 restaurants in the city over the next 10 years. The first location is set to open this winter in Brooklyn.

The move is part of a larger expansion in the New York metropolitan area. Bojangles also signed a deal with a franchisee to open 35 locations in New Jersey.

Source: The Charlotte Observer

Bojangles Plans Big Move Into New York City was originally published on wbt.com