You Maaaaad! Megyn Kelly Conservatively Criticizes Beyoncé’s ‘Try Too Hard’ Levi’s Jeans Ad, BeyHive Swiftly Swarms ‘America Has A Problem’ Paradigm

Conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly had a full-on meltdown over Beyoncé’s new ad with Levi’s Jeans, and the “America Has A Problem” paradigm took the opportunity to let the entire world know about her disdain for the almighty Queen B, once again.

On Aug. 5, 54-year-old Kelly took to X to criticize Beyoncé’s latest mini film and ad, The Denim Cowboy, which dropped Aug. 4. The short film, promoting her new collaboration with the leading denim brand, features Beyoncé riding a motorcycle through the Deep South while modeling standout pieces from the collection.

In one scene, she sports blonde, curly hair and wears the Curve Western Crystal Jeans with a matching denim jacket, a look Kelly described as overly “artificial.”

She compared the Houston-bred star’s Levi’s ad to a recent American Eagle campaign starring Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, which debuted in late July. The video has since faced backlash over claims of promoting eugenic and white supremacy ideals with its title “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” a play on “good genes,” The Hill reported. But, to no surprise, Sweeney’s ad seemed perfectly fine to Kelly.

“This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad. Quite clearly, there is nothing natural about Beyoncé,” Kelly penned on Tuesday about the 43-year-old singer. “Everything — from her image to her fame to her success to her look below — is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard.”

The slick remark didn’t sit well with members of the BeyHive, Beyoncé’s devoted fanbase. A few fans took to the comments section to sting the conservative talk show host.

“Megyn, the irony of calling Beyoncé ‘artificial’ while building your entire career on curated outrage, blond ambition, and political pandering is astounding,” wrote one user. “Beyoncé is a global icon with unmatched talent, work ethic, and cultural impact, none of which can be bought, no matter how many Fox News segments you host,” she continued. “Critiquing Black excellence because it doesn’t come in a package you’re comfortable with isn’t edgy, it’s tired. Beyoncé didn’t ‘buy’ her success; she earned it through decades of dominance in an industry that rarely gives Black women their due. You’re not offering a critique, you’re coping. Loudly.”

Another fan commented:

“Per celebrity net worth: Megyn Kelly $45m, Sydney Sweeney $40m, Beyonce $700m. Envy is a bad look. So is skin colour racism.”

Roland Martin entered the chat as well with choice words for the Republican broadcaster.

“I have seen @megynkelly up close. And I’ve seen @Beyonce up close. And I can GUARANTEE you that one of them is pale, frail, and plastic-looking. And it damn sure ain’t Beyonce. Beyoncé’s natural looks blow Kelly away. Y’all, it ain’t even close. Megyn is just jealous of Bey.”

Kelly tried to drag Beyonce’s country album, Cowboy Carter

This isn’t the first time that Kelly has opened her chapped lips to talk down on Beyoncé. On May 29, while talking to System Update host Glenn Greenwald on The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly called the “LEVII’S JEANS” singer out for sharing a 2024 video clip of her criticizing Cowboy Carter, the Texas native’s Grammy-award-winning country album, during her latest tour.

“Beyoncé, who’s on some world tour right now, reinventing herself as a country star, is running videotape during the show of yours truly.”

The pathetic political pundit explained that in the interview clip, she told Sky News Australia’s Paul Murray that Beyoncé and her marketing team were promoting her country debut as if it were a monumental, almost divine event. Bey clearly caught wind of it, and decided to include it in her show.

“She and her marketing people were treating that entry [into country music] like the second coming, like it’s Jesus incarnate,” she added on The Megyn Kelly Show. “‘All hail Queen Bey, she’s here to rescue country music,’ which was a perfectly thriving industry long before Beyoncé showed up.”

What’s up with Megyn Kelly, ya’ll? Why do you think she’s tripping like this over Beyoncé’s new Levi’s ad? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section.

