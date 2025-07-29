Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Two decades after changing the game with Thug Motivation 101, Jeezy—aka The Snowman—joined The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to reflect on an album that helped define trap music and on his own journey since its 2005 release. Rickey Smiley kicked things off with a rousing introduction: “Ladies and gentlemen, the legend himself, Young Jeezy in the building,” he announced, setting the tone for an emotional and revealing conversation.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jeezy admitted he never imagined TM 101 would stand the test of time. “Not at all, man,” he laughed. “I was just hoping I made it to the next week.” Still, he poured everything into that debut. “I put everything I had into that album. It had to work.” Now, twenty years on, the music resonates more deeply. “When I hear ‘Soul Survivor,’ I feel it in a way I couldn’t back then because I’m actually living the records I made.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

To commemorate the anniversary, Jeezy has taken TM 101 on tour with a live orchestral backing. “Hearing trap records with an orchestra? Sonically, it works,” he said. What began as street anthems has evolved into something that bridges genres and audiences. “I came out saying I was a corporate thug. I did that. But now I’m motivating not just thugs but doctors, lawyers, opticians, pediatricians—everyone.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

When asked about the legacy he hopes to leave, Jeezy spoke of impact. “I want to touch 100 million lives—through music, books, or simply how I live my life.” His recent book, Adversity for Sale, became a New York Times bestseller, surprising even him. “People really care about the backstory,” he said. “Brothers show up at book signings, saying, ‘I’m getting this for my cousin or nephew.’ That means everything.”

Beyond music and writing, Jeezy has embraced vulnerability and self‑care. Therapy, journaling, meditation and honest conversations with close friends helped him shift from a mindset of survival and scarcity to one of abundance and peace. He described “The Summit,” a brotherhood of about 40 Black men who support each other through wins, losses, and everyday struggles. “If I’m going through something, I know someone’s pulling up on me to talk it out,” he explained.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Jeezy also partners with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta as an ambassador for the Young CEOs program, bringing mentorship, infrastructure, and resources to youth. “Kids just need that extra push, that extra relationship,” he said. He recalled a student who, after mentorship, went on to orchestrate a $100 million loan for the Atlanta airport—proof that investing in young people can change the world.

Despite his larger‑than‑life persona, Jeezy revealed his quieter side: he loves nature, hiking, and solitude—interests rooted in his childhood in Georgia. “I like to be by myself when I really want to clear my mind,” he shared. He’s also an avid reader and, if not rapping, would be a full‑time student.

Related Article: Trap & Tuxedos: Jeezy Releasing ‘TM:101 Live’ A Symphonic Reimagining Of Hip-Hop History’ Album, Soul Survivor Selling Out Orchestra Tour Dates

Related Article: Jeezy Asks Court to Have Jeannie Mai Cover Almost $20K in Legal Fees Over ‘Frivolous’ Claims

In a playful lightning round, Jeezy named Thundercats as his favorite cartoon, Reese’s Cups as the best candy, and confessed his biggest fear is not living up to his full potential. And as a final treat, he announced that on July 26—the exact anniversary of Thug Motivation 101—he will release a symphonic version of the album featuring Outkast, the Color of Noise Orchestra, conductor Derrick Hodge, and producer Adam Blackstone. “You can preorder the vinyl now,” he said. “It’s going to be something special.”

Rickey closed the conversation with heartfelt praise: “We’re so proud of you, Jeezy. Your growth, your story, your heart—this is what our culture needs.” Indeed, Young Jeezy has evolved far beyond the trap anthems t

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE