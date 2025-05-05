Shamea Morton Opens Up About Music, Motherhood, and Friendship

Reality star, actress, and singer Shamea Morton stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk about her life on Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, her journey through motherhood, surrogacy, and IVF, her music career, and where things stand with her longtime friend Portia Williams.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Shamea opened up right away when asked to share the good, the bad, and the ugly of her season so far. The good? Promoting her music, including her new single “Neva Had.” The bad? Her daughter’s health struggles and the emotional toll of watching her go through over a dozen surgeries. The ugly? Her friendship with Porsha Williams: falling apart—something she never thought would happen. “I went in thinking nothing could break us apart,” she said. “But here we are.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Gary didn’t waste time jumping into the drama, asking why a recent on-screen apology with Angela didn’t end with a hug. Shamea explained Angela still hadn’t forgiven her for laughing at something Porsha :said. “It was a kiki moment,” she said. “It wasn’t my place to check Porsha We were joking around. She didn’t even know the other girl was listening.”

Da Brat shifted the conversation to a more personal topic: Shamea’s IVF journey. Having gone through the same experience herself, Da Brat acknowledged the emotional and physical intensity of the process. Shamea agreed and added that many people don’t realize how risky IVF can be. “You sign waivers for strokes, heart attacks, blood clots,” she said. “It’s all because you want to grow your family. That’s love.”

Shamea revealed that she and her husband had to find a new surrogate after their initial choice didn’t work out. Though she remained respectful, she acknowledged the match wasn’t the right fit. “Any woman willing to carry a child for someone else is special,” she said. “But we had to move in a different direction.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The conversation turned emotional again when she talked about balancing motherhood with life in the public eye. “It’s hard,” Shamea said. “I’m a hands-on mom, but sometimes I miss things. That mom guilt is real. It’s not even about them—it’s you, feeling like you’re missing the little moments.”

When asked what change she’d undo this season, Shamea was clear: the strain in her friendship with Porsha. “That’s my real friend,” she said. “It’s been hurtful to be in this place with her. I’ve reached out, I’ve done my part. But people in her ear—people she barely knows—have made this worse. Our friendship should never have been up for discussion.”

She also shut down any idea that producers had manipulated the situation. “Nobody told me not to talk to her. I tried,” she said. “I’ve always led with love. I’ve always defended my people. But now I need some of that same energy back. I need her to ride for me like I’ve ridden for her.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Shamea also shared how she and her husband, Gerald, have stayed strong through reality TV and personal challenges. “We’ve been together over ten years and married for eight,” she said. “He’s my person. And even before the show, we took the time to lay the foundation. That man told me, ‘I’m not going nowhere, and neither are you.’ That kind of love is rare, and I’m grateful for it.”

Asked how she deals with the post-show drama and confessional moments, Shamea admitted it’s tough, especially when the shade comes from people she loves. “It hurts when you see someone you care about say something wild in a confessional,” she said. “If we’re real friends, why are you saying that when I’m not there to respond?”

Before wrapping up, Shamea reminded everyone that she will always be loyal. “If you never had a friend like me, I’m the kind of friend that defends you even when you’re not in the room,” she said. “If someone comes to me with gossip, I shut it down. Then I come to you and we talk. But I’m not letting just anybody bring a bone and think they can shake things up.”

She closed the interview on a high note by promoting her new single “Neva Had,” produced by RL and B Flat. “This song is true to who I am. Real Atlanta, real vibes,” she said. “It’s for the friend you didn’t know you needed.”

You can follow Shamea at @ShameaMorton on all social platforms, and stream her single “Neva Had” on all major platforms.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE