Kerry Washington on Action Movies, Family, & Why She’s Still Dreaming

Kerry Washington stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk with Alfredas and Gary about her new action movie Shadow Force, her family life, and how she continues to grow in her career. Known for her roles in Scandal, Ray, and Django Unchained, Kerry is now taking on a physically demanding role in an action-packed film that she also produced through her company, Simpson Street.

Kerry said she had always wanted to do an action movie after her small role in Mr. and Mrs. Smith years ago, but those offers never came. So when her team found the script for Shadow Force, she jumped on it. She plays a highly trained mercenary who teams up with her estranged husband, played by Omar Sy, to protect their son. She trained in capoeira, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts for the role, while Omar used a different fighting style, helping highlight the emotional distance between their characters. They trained for months to build trust and safely pull off the stunts.

Kerry brought her family with her to Colombia for the shoot. They stayed together in Bogotá and Cartagena and used the time to learn Spanish and explore the culture. As a mother of three, she said she wants her kids to be part of her journey and understand the choices she makes.

She also talked about how she and her husband prioritize their family, even while pursuing careers they care deeply about. Producing has allowed her to stop waiting for opportunities and start creating them. She explained that as an actor, you wait for the call, but as a producer, you create the project. Kerry encouraged others to build their own paths and said that if you can’t find a seat at the table, build your own, and bring others with you.

During the interview, Kerry shared a moment from the NAACP Awards when she thanked Tyler Perry twice. She said she didn’t expect to win and completely blacked out on stage. Later, Tyler told her how much it meant to him, and she stressed how important it is to show appreciation while people are here.

She said playing Olivia Pope will always be part of her, and even now, those traits stay with her. Olivia’s strength, she said, helped shape her, and with Shadow Force, she added a new layer of physical toughness. She laughed and admitted she still has some of Olivia’s Prada bags too.

When asked what advice she would give young Black girls, Kerry said to hold on to your dreams. Don’t try to be the next Olivia Pope, she said. Be the first you. She spoke about the importance of protecting that inner joy and not letting anyone tell you what is or isn’t possible.

Kerry also shared a few fun personal details. She doesn’t believe in guilty pleasures. If something brings her joy and doesn’t hurt anyone, she embraces it. Right now, she’s into The Amazing Race, dark chocolate, spa treatments, and shopping with her daughters. She and Gary had a laugh about finding good sales and the pride that comes from beating the full price.

She ended by saying she is grateful for her life, but she still has more she wants to do. She quoted Cicely Tyson, saying that it’s not about reaching the top but continuing the climb. That’s where the joy is.

Shadow Force is now playing in theaters. Follow Kerry Washington at @kerrywashington and her production company at @simpsonstreet.

