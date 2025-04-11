Tamron Hall Talks ‘Harlem Honey,’ Motherhood, and Owning Your Content

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Veteran journalist and two-time Emmy-winning host Tamron Hall recently joined Rickey Smiley and the team on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the conversation was a full-circle moment filled with laughter, inspiration, and a few unexpected revelations. From her new children’s book to wild nights in Dallas and life lessons in media ownership, Tamron left no stone unturned.

Rickey opened the segment by introducing Tamron as more than just a media icon. “I really, really appreciate everything that you’ve done for me. And I do consider you a friend and a sister,” he said. “And I absolutely love you.” Tamron, just as sentimental, replied, “Whenever I’m in the room with you, I start crying. Because you are just so kind and sweet.”

Tamron’s latest project, Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid, has officially landed her on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Inspired by her son, Moses, the book explores childhood curiosity and facing fear. “This is really a love letter to how you talk about fear,” she said. “We now know that we don’t say things like, ‘Big boys don’t cry.’ Tears have their place… Curiosity makes them confident.”

She also emphasized the importance of neighborhood as a child’s first experience of the world. “We think about school as the first leap of growth, but it’s not,” she said. “The first place they really grow is our neighborhood.”

Alfredas, longtime friend and co-host on the show, shared a hilarious throwback to their Dallas clubbing days when a woman attacked her. “Tamron is a ride or die,” she said. “She threw a glass at the girl!” Tamron admitted, “True story. Georgia almost got me put in jail… That girl threw a glass at Frida’s. It cracked her head!”

Gary joined in the fun, joking about being left out of their tight circle, while Tamron fired back with love and wit: “You don’t visit, you don’t write unless you need a loan. And I’m sick of this relationship, girl!”

When it came to deeper reflection, Tamron didn’t hold back on offering guidance for the next generation of journalists. “If I were coming out of college today, I would start a podcast. I would start a YouTube channel. Owning your content is so important now, more than ever.”

Tamron, who’s celebrating over 1,000 episodes of The Tamron Hall Show, also spoke about the power of resilience after being let go from NBC. “We all know that experience of losing to win,” she said. “To be trending the next day that you’re fired, to come back—I’m so grateful.”

As for self-care? “I meditate twice a day for 20 minutes, I cook, and yes—I enjoy wine. A lot of it. Probably too much,” she joked.

From parenting and purpose to media moves and memories, Tamron Hall reminded everyone that her journey is still unfolding—and she’s doing it all with heart, hustle, and humor.

