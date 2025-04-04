Kelvin Harrison Jr. Inspires at Disney Dreamers Academy

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Live from Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort, Rickey Smiley and the crew caught up with the talented Kelvin Harrison Jr. to talk about his journey in Hollywood, his love for music, and inspiring young dreamers.

Harrison, known for his roles in Mufasa: The Lion King and Genius: MLK/X, chopped it up about his musical background. “My first instrument was the violin,” he shared. “My dad, being a music teacher, made sure we played something in the house.” After Hurricane Katrina disrupted his training, he switched to piano and later added trumpet to his skillset. Rickey, who also plays trumpet, vibed with Harrison over their shared love of music.

The conversation took a fun turn when Da Brat revealed she plays multiple brass and percussion instruments. Meanwhile, Gary with da Tea jokingly added, “I play the tambourine.”

As the voice of Scar in Mufasa: The Lion King, Harrison reflected on the full-circle moment of being at Disney Dreamers Academy. “It’s the circle of life,” he said, noting that The Lion King debuted the same year he was born. He also shared how growing up in New Orleans, surrounded by rich culture, shaped him artistically.

When asked about advice for young dreamers, Harrison kept it real: “Individualism is a beautiful thing. Social media tries to put us all in the same bracket, but the best way to achieve your dream is to find your own path and bring your personality to it.”

Harrison is staying busy with his latest film Odessa on Hulu and Mufasa: The Lion King now streaming on Disney+. Plus, he’s gearing up to play Jean-Michel Basquiat in an upcoming film.

To stay connected, he joked about barely knowing his social handles but confirmed you can find him at @KelvHarrJr on Instagram and TikTok.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. is proof that hard work, passion, and staying true to yourself can take you far. Keep an eye out for him as he continues to make waves in Hollywood!

