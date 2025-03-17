David and Tamela Mann Talk Marriage, Empty Nesting, and Upcoming Tour

David and Tamela Mann, the beloved award-winning power couple known for their work in film, television, and gospel music, recently joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for a lively conversation. They discussed their 37-year marriage, life as empty nesters, and their upcoming “Live, Breathe, Fight” tour.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The couple, who have been together for nearly four decades, shared how they met and built a strong foundation for their relationship. “We got married at 21, and we’ve been loving it ever since,” David said, highlighting the joys of empty nesting. Tamela added, “We love it because they come over, and then they get to go home!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

David shared a hilarious anecdote about adjusting to life without kids in the house, revealing that he enjoys making and perfecting pancakes. “I put a little vanilla flavor, butter flavor, and some other stuff I can’t tell you,” he joked. Tamela, on the other hand, discussed her passion for cooking and her popular YouTube series, Mama Mann’s Kitchen. She revealed that her most requested dish is her meatloaf, which she enhances with Worcestershire sauce and liquid smoke.

The couple also announced their highly anticipated Live, Breathe, Fight tour, featuring an all-star lineup, including Erica Campbell, Ty Tribbett, Kiara Sheard, and Karen Clark Sheard. “We’re coming together to bless the people,” Tamela shared, emphasizing the powerful ministry and energy the tour will bring. David, who will serve as the host, promised to bring his signature comedy to the stage as well.

Wrapping up the interview, Tamela prepared to perform live, with Rickey playfully noting, “The Lord woke us up and slid us into our shoes this morning, and we are grateful!” The Manns’ infectious joy and humor made for an entertaining and inspiring conversation, reminding fans why they continue to be one of gospel entertainment’s most cherished couples.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE