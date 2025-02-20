Ne-Yo Confirms Adding a Fourth Girlfriend & Opens Up About Love, Life, & New Music

Ne-Yo stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to chat about his new song Show Me, his take on modern R&B, and how honesty has reshaped his personal life.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Talking about Show Me, Ne-Yo shared his mission to bring romance back to R&B. “I decided I’m gonna be the change I wanna see,” he said. “R&B is supposed to be about love, songs you can share with someone special.” Rickey joked that it’s the kind of song you’d dance to at your wedding — a true love anthem.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The conversation quickly shifted to Ne-Yo’s personal life, which has been making headlines. Gary didn’t hold back, asking how he juggles multiple relationships. Ne-Yo kept it candid: “The key ingredient is honesty. I don’t ask for exclusivity, but if someone offers it, that’s the agreement.” He admitted that being upfront has saved him a lot of heartbreak and headaches.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The crew had a blast teasing Ne-Yo, calling him a “living legend” and suggesting his birthday should be a national holiday for players everywhere. But Ne-Yo made it clear he’s not about manipulation — just living his truth. Even his kids know his situation, and he answers their questions with the same honesty he gives everyone else.

Shifting gears, Ne-Yo talked about his dream collaboration with Stevie Wonder, the only living artist from the five legends who shaped his musical style. “We gotta be in the studio together,” he said. “That’s a bucket list situation for me.”

He also shared his newfound love for golf, which inspired him to launch his own golf apparel line, Francis ci Lago. Ne-Yo is hosting his first annual golf tournament on April 28 at Eagles Landing Country Club in Atlanta, with proceeds supporting the Oasis Academy for Gifted Orphans.

Between his smooth new music, refreshing honesty, and dedication to giving back, Ne-Yo left the Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew — and listeners — both laughing and inspired.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

[Zype id=”67b78f8ac1f2e900015a9d8b”]