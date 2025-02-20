MC Lyte Talks New Album, Career Evolution, and the Inspiration Behind King

Hip-hop legend MC Lyte stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk about her first album in a decade, her latest single “King,” and her journey through music, acting, and voiceover work. The conversation was filled with love, laughter, and respect as the iconic rapper reflected on her career and what’s next.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

After ten years, MC Lyte is back with a new album featuring appearances from legends like Stevie Wonder, Queen Latifah, and Ghostface Killah. When asked how it felt to be back in the studio, she shared her excitement, saying recording again took her back to her youth. She described the creative process as freeing, allowing her to fully immerse herself in making music without outside distractions. Her new single, King, came together effortlessly. Produced by Not the Ruler and executive produced by Warren Campbell, Lyte recalled how she quickly connected with the track, writing the song in just 25 minutes. She explained that King is a tribute to men who carry the weight of responsibility while striving to be their best, drawing inspiration from the vulnerability seen in athletes when they win championships.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The conversation also touched on MC Lyte’s transition into voice acting and acting. She revealed that before she ever wanted to rap, she had aspirations to work in radio and entertainment. To ensure she was ready for those opportunities, she took voiceover and acting classes, emphasizing the importance of preparation. “There were auditions I didn’t get because I just wasn’t ready,” she admitted. “I could’ve kept hoping someone would hire me just because I was MC Lyte, or I could get myself ready so I’d earn the job.” Her dedication to learning resonated with the morning show crew, who praised her for not relying on her name alone but instead putting in the work to grow her skills.

When asked about the current state of hip-hop, Lyte acknowledged the many subgenres that exist today. Rather than dwelling on what she doesn’t like, she chooses to focus on the positive. “I’m just lucky that it’s lasted this long,” she said, reflecting on how the culture has evolved since the golden era. She also shared a powerful moment in her career that made her realize the impact of her legacy. Touring now, with sold-out shows where fans come specifically to see her, is a surreal experience. “It’s different when people purposely come out just to see you,” she said. “That kind of respect and engagement—it hits differently.”

MC Lyte is currently on tour, with stops in Canada, Chicago, Nashville, St. Louis, and more. She’s balancing her music career while ensuring the new album reaches her fans the best way she knows how—through live performances. As always, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew showed love and support, closing out the interview by premiering King and giving MC Lyte her well-deserved flowers. Be sure to check out her new single King and catch her on tour in a city near you!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE