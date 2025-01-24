Toya & Reginae Share Exclusive Details About Season 2 of Toya & Reginae

Toya Johnson Rushing and her daughter Reginae Carter stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk about what fans can expect from season two of their hit reality show, Toya & Reginae, which drops this weekend. The duo’s chemistry is undeniable, and this season is all about real-life, relatable moments that viewers will connect with.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Toya teased that the show dives deep into family drama and everyday struggles. “It’s a lot of real-life stuff that people are going to see themselves in,” she said, adding that fans should expect some emotional moments. And don’t get it twisted—watching Reginae grow up has been nothing short of wild for Toya. “She was just a little baby not too long ago!” she said, amazed by how fast time has flown.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

When asked what they enjoy doing together in their downtime, Toya and Reginae both agreed that travel is their go-to. Toya recently visited the Maldives, calling it “absolutely beautiful” and “peaceful,” while Reginae kept it real about how much she loves a good vacation. “Anything that brings me peace,” Toya said, and we know she means that!

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Now, we all know reality TV can be a rollercoaster ride, especially when your personal life is on full display for the world to see. Toya admitted it’s tough, but she’s not backing down. “I’m gearing up for everybody’s opinions,” she said. “But you know, we’re used to it. Life happens, and I’m not ashamed of anything that’s on the show because it’s my life.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Reginae, who’s no stranger to the spotlight as the daughter of Lil Wayne, also opened up about growing up in the public eye. “It’s a lot, but I’m blessed to have parents who love me and keep me grounded,” she shared. “I’ve had to learn to keep my guard up, but it’s made me stronger.” She also shared that she’s been putting in serious work with her acting career, starring in the movie Nothing Even Matters, which is currently streaming on Peacock. “I’ve been auditioning and staying focused on my dream,” she said.

Related Article: Toya Johnson Is Crowned Queen Of New Orleans In A $5,000 Blinged Out Designer Gown

Related Article: Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]

Fans can catch Toya & Reginae season two starting tomorrow on We TV, with episodes streaming on AllBlk on Fridays. Don’t miss out on the fun—follow Toya on social media at @ToyaJohnson and Reginae at @ReginaeCarter to stay updated on all the behind-the-scenes action.

It’s all love with this family, and it’s clear they’re not slowing down anytime soon!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE