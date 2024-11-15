PJ Morton Talks New Memoir and Musical Journey

On this morning’s episode of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician PJ Morton stopped by to chat about his new memoir, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning: Staying True to Myself from the Pews to the Stage. The talented musician, known for his work with Maroon 5 and his own solo career, opened up about the inspiration behind his book and the balancing act of his career.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I grew up a preacher’s kid,” Morton shared. “I was always drawn to gospel music, but I also loved soul and R&B. The title Saturday Night, Sunday Morning reflects the balance of my life—playing in clubs late on Saturday night and having to get up Sunday morning to play at church.” Morton explained that his journey through both secular and gospel music shaped his career and the themes of his memoir.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Da Brat, who also joined the conversation, asked Morton about the pressure he may have felt growing up as the son of gospel legend Bishop Paul Morton, and whether he ever felt torn between the two worlds. “Oh, absolutely,” Morton admitted. “There was definitely pressure. People expected me to take over my dad’s church, or at least become a gospel artist. But I didn’t want to do that. There was some backlash, but thankfully, my dad supported me.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Maria More also brought up the inspiring moment at Morehouse College, where Morton received the prestigious Benny Award, alongside stars like Denzel Washington and Oprah Winfrey. “A young man at the event said I was the reason he chose Morehouse and decided to pursue music,” Morton recalled. “That blew my mind. That’s the reason we do what we do—to inspire someone else. Even if it’s just one person, it means everything to me.”

In addition to his professional achievements, Morton shared fond memories of growing up in a musical family. “My dad was very family-oriented, and our holidays were filled with concerts and singing. He always supported me, and he never forced me into his footsteps,” Morton said. “That freedom he gave me is why I’m here today.”

Related Article: Erica Campbell Reveals the Inspiration and Impact of New ‘I Love You’ Album [LISTEN]

To wrap up the interview, Rickey Smiley expressed his admiration for Morton’s work, especially the song “How Deep Is Your Love,” which Smiley plays for his kids on their way to school. “I rock that almost every day, man,” Rickey said, showing his love for the track that earned Morton his first Grammy.

Morton encouraged listeners to grab a copy of his memoir, available wherever books are sold, and to follow him on social media @PJMORTON. With his continued success, PJ Morton remains an inspiration, blending the worlds of gospel and secular music while staying true to himself.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE