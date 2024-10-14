Kirk Franklin Talks Reunion Tour, Collaborations, and Staying True to His Faith

Gospel legend Kirk Franklin recently joined Rickey Smiley and Da Brat on their morning show to talk about his current reunion tour and upcoming music projects. Franklin is touring with a lineup of gospel heavyweights like Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Yolanda Adams, and the Clark Sisters, and he’s thrilled with the response so far. “We had an incredible night in Birmingham, and then we were in Atlanta Sunday night,” Franklin said. “The city pulled up. It was incredible.”

During the chat, Rickey Smiley brought up a viral video of Franklin and Marvin Sapp jamming on stage, but Franklin brushed off the attention with humor. “I’ve been doing James Brown for a long time,” Franklin joked, before adding, “I don’t know why this particular video went viral, but we were in a zone.” The energy on stage, he explained, comes from his deep love for the music and his gospel family.

Franklin also shared his excitement about a new collaboration with rapper Glorilla, who he revealed grew up in church. “She knew who I was, and she wanted to collab,” he said. Although they worked remotely, Franklin believes people will love the track, which also features Kierra Sheard and Chandler Moore.

The conversation took a fun turn when Franklin recalled meeting Da Brat for the first time in 1997 at the Soul Train Awards. “I was 27 years old, and when she walked up to me, I peed just a little bit on myself,” he admitted, making everyone laugh. “It was a quick little drip. I was so nervous.”

Despite all the laughs, Franklin also shared some meaningful insights about faith and the challenges people face within the church. “So many people have been let down by faith, discouraged by the system of the church,” he said, but he stressed that the system can still work. “Believing in God, going to church, and having fellowship with people still matters.”

As Franklin continues his tour and new collaborations, he remains focused on using gospel music to uplift and inspire. “I’m just trying to make the world a little bit brighter,” he said, grateful for every opportunity to share his music and message.

