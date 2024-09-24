Robin Thicke Discusses New Music, Family, and Influences

Robin Thicke joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk about his latest single, family life, and musical inspirations. Best known for his hit songs “Lost Without You” and “Blurred Lines,” Thicke is back with new music after several years. His single, I Know What to Do, was released recently, with a full album set to drop around Valentine’s Day 2024.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rickey Smiley and co-hosts reminisced about how Thicke’s music has impacted their personal lives, with Rock-T sharing that Blurred Lines was played at his wedding. Thicke expressed gratitude for the continued support and excitement around his work.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Thicke explained that his time away from music was largely due to his growing responsibilities at home. With four children and a busy schedule on The Masked Singer, finding balance has been a priority. “Home is where the heart is,” Thicke said when asked to describe where he is in life. He emphasized the importance of appreciating moments when everything is going well.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Co-host Maria More reflected on her early interview with Thicke and noted his consistency in maintaining a soulful sound. Thicke cited artists like Otis Redding, Al Green, and Stevie Wonder as significant influences, adding that gospel music from groups like Commission and John P. Kee shaped his style.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The discussion also touched on his recent tour with Boyz II Men, which Thicke described as a full-circle moment. “Hearing their music when I was 13 made me want to write songs like that someday,” he shared.

Related Article: Robin Thicke Shares How Therapy With His Ex Paula Patton & Current Wife Has Helped Him Co Parent

Rock-T highlighted the special role Lost Without You plays in his relationship, explaining that the song helps him and his wife reconnect during disagreements. Thicke appreciated the sentiment, acknowledging that the track was his first major solo success.

Before wrapping up, Thicke encouraged fans to listen to his new single I Know What to Do and teased the upcoming season of The Masked Singer, which premieres on September 25.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE