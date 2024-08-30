Muni Long Opens Up About Divorce from Raysean Hairston After 10 Years: “I Don’t Have Time for Nonsense”

Muni Long is getting real about her split from Raysean Hairston after a decade of marriage. During a candid interview on Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show in Los Angeles on August 29, the “Made For Me” singer discussed the end of her relationship and her new focus.

“I always pull from real experiences because I’m writing from my unique perspective. I can only talk about what I know. But this is the first time I’m putting my real life in it. It’s no secret…I’ve been married for nine years…it just didn’t work out, you know?” Muni Long revealed, confirming that she and Hairston have gone their separate ways.

While she didn’t go into details, Muni Long hinted at significant issues in their marriage. “I don’t have time for drama. I don’t have time for nonsense,” she stated, suggesting that a lack of support and personal conflicts contributed to their separation.

Muni Long also expressed frustration with Hairston’s inability to support her flourishing career. “This is one of the most amazing times in my life, and if you can’t celebrate that with me, I’m so sorry, but I’m going to have to leave you behind,” she said. “You wake up every day mad, and there’s literally nothing to be upset about. We have a beautiful child, we’re good. We might owe some bills, but everybody has that.”

Emphasizing her decision to move forward, Muni Long noted, “I think it takes incredible strength to realize that this was the love of my life at one point—and he probably could be really good for me if he got it together—but I’m not willing to put my life, my passion, and my happiness on hold for you to catch up. Unfortunately, you might get it in a year…but I’m sorry, I’m probably already over it.”

As she moves on, Muni Long is also promoting her new single, “Played Yourself,” from her album Revenge.

