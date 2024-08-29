Tyrese Gibson Talks New Film “1992,” New Album “Beautiful Pain,” And The Realities Of Hollywood

Tyrese Gibson recently appeared on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss his latest film, “1992,” his upcoming album “Beautiful Pain,” his spiritual journey, and the realities of Hollywood.

Rickey Smiley introduced Tyrese as “Dr. Tyrese Gibson,” celebrating his recent honorary doctorate. They quickly dove into Tyrese’s new film, “1992,” which is set to release this Friday. The movie, set during the Rodney King verdict and the LA riots, follows Tyrese’s character, Mercer, as he navigates challenges with his son. Tyrese also expressed his anticipation for his upcoming album, “Beautiful Pain,” which explores themes of love, loss, and redemption.

When asked about his connection to the character and the story, Tyrese said, “This one is literally from the heart. I did about 40, maybe 50 pages of rewrites on this script. I’ll never get credit for it, but this movie is about something that really, really affected people.” Having grown up in Watts, Tyrese shared his personal experiences during the 1992 riots, adding authenticity to his portrayal of Mercer.

Tyrese and Rickey also reflected on a spiritual message Tyrese delivered during a recent ceremony. Tyrese emphasized the dangers of comparison and the importance of recognizing one’s identity in Christ. “The demonic spirit of comparison robs you of your joy,” Tyrese explained. “You’re focused on who you are while losing sight of whose you are. The Lord Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior, and I’m very clear that I don’t belong to me, I belong to him.”

Gary with Da Tea added humor by asking Tyrese about his shift to buying jewelry on Amazon after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars on stolen pieces. “Everything I’m wearing is from Amazon,” Tyrese said, sparking a playful exchange about their accessories.

Maria Moore asked how Tyrese’s evolution as a person and artist has influenced his project choices. Tyrese admitted, “The truth is, I’m not always passionate about every movie I do. I just like what they pay me,” but he added that he doesn’t take on roles that lack substance. “You might not like the movie, but it ain’t always been the best movie, but I’ve never done something that I read the script and was like, ‘Yo, this is the worst shit I’ve ever read.’”

Tyrese emphasized the importance of “1992,” particularly in its depiction of the Rodney King riots, which had a significant impact on him and his community. He described the film as “the Fast and the Furious of South Central cinema.”

The interview concluded with Tyrese discussing his recent viral moment when he performed the national anthem at an LA Rams game in a 1960s-inspired outfit. The look was part of a music video dedicated to his late mother, and the performance became a happy accident that left audiences entertained.

Tyrese’s appearance on the show offered insights into his faith, fame, and commitment to authenticity. As he continues to evolve, fans eagerly await the release of “Beautiful Pain,” which promises to explore deep emotions and the journey toward healing.

