Lee Daniels and Andra Day Discuss Their Upcoming Netflix Thriller, “The Deliverance”

In a recent interview on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, renowned director Lee Daniels and Grammy-nominated singer and actress Andra Day shared insights into their latest project, “The Deliverance,” a new Netflix thriller set to drop on August 30th. The movie, which promises to be a captivating blend of horror, faith, and emotional depth, has already garnered significant attention.

Rickey Smiley kicked off the conversation by expressing his excitement for the film and welcomed Daniels and Day with enthusiastic applause. Andra Day, who plays the lead role of Ebony, a single mother battling personal demons while fighting to protect her children from demonic possession, shared her thoughts on the character and the movie’s deeper themes.

“Ebony is a single mother, a Black woman facing the challenges of the system, which believes she’s abusing her children when in reality, they are possessed by demons,” Day explained. She emphasized that the film is not just a typical horror movie but a story about generational trauma, personal demons, and the struggle for faith and redemption. “It’s a very soulful, faith-based thriller with horror on top. You’re definitely going to leave questioning things, transformed,” she added.

Day, known for her powerful performances, was asked by Da Brat, a co-host on the show, how she approaches such intense and emotionally charged roles. Day revealed that she relies heavily on prayer and the guidance of her director. “I’m a praying person, and intention is really important,” she said. “I trust Lee Daniels completely. He has an incredible ability to pull out performances and transform people. It was essential to work closely with him and trust in the process.”

Lee Daniels, who directed the film, shared that the movie is based on true events, although he initially hesitated to take on the project. “I don’t do horror. It’s a scary thing. I believe that spirits, both good and bad, can latch onto you,” Daniels admitted. However, he later realized that the story was not about darkness but about finding one’s higher power. “It’s about securing my relationship with Jesus Christ. I’m scaring you to Jesus, your higher power, whoever that may be,” Daniels said, emphasizing that the film ultimately focuses on finding light in dark times.

The conversation took a more personal turn when Daniels and Day discussed supernatural experiences on set. Daniels recounted a particularly eerie moment when a fire extinguisher malfunctioned during a crucial scene. “We prayed before every scene, but that moment was a bit scary,” he shared. He also revealed that his dog died, and his sister was diagnosed with cancer during the film’s production, further intensifying the spiritual weight of the project.

Maria More, another co-host, praised Day for her portrayal of Ebony, describing it as intense and believable. She also mentioned that Daniels had an apostle on set, praying for the cast and crew’s protection. Daniels confirmed this, noting that Netflix initially raised concerns about the prayers, but he insisted on continuing them. “If you don’t feel comfortable praying, you can step out. But I’m going to pray,” Daniels stated firmly.

As the interview wrapped up, Daniels reflected on what keeps him energized at 65 years old. “Prayer, working out, and my love for my work,” he said. He expressed deep appreciation for the talented women he worked with on the film, including Day, Aunjanue Ellis, Monique, and Glenn Close. “They are formidable women, and there’s so much juice left on the floor because everyone brought their A-game,” he said.

“The Deliverance” is currently in select theaters across the U.S. and will be available on Netflix starting August 30th. Fans can follow Lee Daniels and Andra Day on their respective social media platforms to stay updated on the film and their other projects.

This interview provided a compelling glimpse into “The Deliverance,” highlighting the film’s powerful themes, the dedication of its cast and crew, and the personal journeys of those involved in bringing this unique thriller to life.

