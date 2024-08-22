Juvenile Slams American Airlines for Allegedly Trying to ‘Bump’ Him from First Class to Coach

Juvenile is calling out American Airlines after they allegedly tried to bump him from first class to coach on a flight. The rapper, who was en route to Fort Worth, Texas, for a performance, went live on Instagram to share his frustration when approached by a flight attendant and another employee.

In the video, Juvenile is heard saying, “They’re trying to kick me off the plane y’all. They’re trying to take me out of first class.” His wife, Shadonna Jones, engaged with the staff to understand the situation. When asked where they were planning to move Juvenile, the staff responded, “We’re going to put him in coach.”

Refusing to accept this, Shadonna Jones and Juvenile argued with the staff, asserting that they were already in their correct seats. Juvenile warned that his celebrity status would prompt backlash against the airline. Eventually, the couple decided to leave the plane, clearly unhappy with the treatment. Juvenile was later seen in a video on Instagram, sitting in his car and browsing first-class flights, including those with American Airlines.

In his post, Juvenile expressed his anger, saying, “I think I know a thing or two about First Class. Fck American Airlines, all the money I don’t spent with you btches… They gon’ try to put me in coach? I ain’t never flew coach. F*ck y’all. I feel played.” He captioned the video, “I feel played @americanair y’all gonna bump me to coach after I’m already in my seat?? Don’t worry Fort Worth I’m boarding another plane right now on a better airline THE SHOW MUST GO ON.”

Juvenile later shared a video of himself doing a sound check before his show, reassuring fans that he made it to his destination.

