Stephen A. Smith Furious Over BET Awards Honoring OJ Simpson

Stephen A. Smith has strongly criticized the BET Awards for its controversial decision to include OJ Simpson in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment during Sunday’s ceremony. The former NFL player, infamous for his involvement in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, was acquitted in a highly publicized trial but remains a polarizing figure.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Smith, known for his outspoken views on sports and culture, did not mince words on his podcast. He condemned the decision to honor Simpson, referring to him as “a double murderer” despite the legal outcome of his trial. Smith expressed disbelief that Simpson was being celebrated, especially considering the brutal nature of the crimes and Simpson’s lack of concern for the black community until his legal troubles began.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The sports personality emphasized that Simpson’s acquittal did not change public perception of his guilt. He argued against giving Simpson any platform for recognition, asserting, “We should never be given a reason to talk about him again. We certainly shouldn’t be celebrating O.J. Simpson.”

During the BET Awards, Simpson was remembered as a “former NFL player,” which sparked controversy and garnered mixed reactions from the audience, including some applause. Simpson passed away two months ago from prostate cancer at the age of 76, following a life marked by legal troubles and public scrutiny.

Related Article: Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident

The decision by BET to honor Simpson drew strong criticism from the families of Brown and Goldman, as well as from viewers who found the inclusion of the convicted felon disturbing and inappropriate given the gravity of his past actions.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

[zype id=”