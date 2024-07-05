Listen Live
Stephen A. Smith Furious Over BET Awards Honoring OJ Simpson

Published on July 5, 2024

2024 Disney Upfront

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Stephen A. Smith has strongly criticized the BET Awards for its controversial decision to include OJ Simpson in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment during Sunday’s ceremony. The former NFL player, infamous for his involvement in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, was acquitted in a highly publicized trial but remains a polarizing figure.

Smith, known for his outspoken views on sports and culture, did not mince words on his podcast. He condemned the decision to honor Simpson, referring to him as “a double murderer” despite the legal outcome of his trial. Smith expressed disbelief that Simpson was being celebrated, especially considering the brutal nature of the crimes and Simpson’s lack of concern for the black community until his legal troubles began.

The sports personality emphasized that Simpson’s acquittal did not change public perception of his guilt. He argued against giving Simpson any platform for recognition, asserting, “We should never be given a reason to talk about him again. We certainly shouldn’t be celebrating O.J. Simpson.”

During the BET Awards, Simpson was remembered as a “former NFL player,” which sparked controversy and garnered mixed reactions from the audience, including some applause. Simpson passed away two months ago from prostate cancer at the age of 76, following a life marked by legal troubles and public scrutiny.

Related Article: Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident

The decision by BET to honor Simpson drew strong criticism from the families of Brown and Goldman, as well as from viewers who found the inclusion of the convicted felon disturbing and inappropriate given the gravity of his past actions.

