Rep. Lloyd Doggett becomes first Democrat in Congress to call for Biden’s withdrawal from 2024 race

Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas has made headlines by becoming the first Democratic lawmaker to publicly call for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. In a statement released Tuesday, Doggett cited Biden’s lackluster performance in a recent debate against Donald Trump as the primary reason behind his call for withdrawal. He expressed concerns that Biden failed to effectively defend his administration’s achievements, leading to doubts about his ability to robustly challenge Trump in the upcoming election.

Doggett, who represents an Austin-based district and is serving his 15th term in Congress, emphasized that his decision to speak out reflects sentiments shared privately among many within the Democratic Party. He acknowledged Biden’s longstanding commitment to the country but urged him to make a “painful and difficult decision” to step aside for the sake of the party’s prospects in November.

Comparing Biden’s situation to historical precedents, Doggett pointed to President Lyndon Johnson’s decision to withdraw under different circumstances, suggesting that Biden should consider a similar course of action. Despite Biden’s admission that the debate performance was not his best, he remains steadfast in his determination to seek re-election, as affirmed by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The debate over Biden’s candidacy has sparked broader discussions within the Democratic Party about its electoral strategy and candidate viability. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has echoed concerns about Biden’s debate performance, questioning whether it signifies a larger issue. Meanwhile, influential figures like Rep. Jamie Raskin have raised the possibility of Biden stepping aside before the Democratic convention in August, emphasizing the need for a robust campaign regardless of who leads it.

While some Democrats, like Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, have called for transparency regarding Biden’s health and campaign readiness, others, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, have voiced support for Biden’s candidacy, prioritizing policy over performance concerns.

As the Democratic National Convention approaches and with control of Congress also at stake, the party faces a critical juncture in balancing internal concerns about Biden’s candidacy with preparations for a competitive election against Trump. The outcome will shape the party’s strategy and prospects for the 2024 presidential race.

