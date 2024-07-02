Ray J Reveals He’s ‘Suicidal’ and ‘Trapped in a False Reality’ Following BET Awards Incident

Ray J has opened up about feeling “suicidal” and “trapped in a false reality” following an altercation at a BET Awards afterparty. The 43-year-old singer shared his distress in a detailed Instagram Story post on Monday, July 1.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ray J expressed his breaking point, saying, “To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. But money is evil and people are bad, and I can’t take it anymore!” He added, “This s–t that is happening is mind-blowing. It’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The incident occurred when Ray J got into a physical altercation with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer outside rapper GloRilla’s BET Awards afterparty on Sunday night. Footage shows the two in a tense conversation before Ray J attempted to swing at Plummer, leading to security intervening and removing him from the scene.

“These chain of reactions are stemming from being locked in a false reality/confused about this whole life!” Ray J wrote. He also claimed that BET locked him out of the awards show. “I don’t know who they didn’t want me to see. It was weird,” he said. “Anyway, I left and went back to silence my frustrations. Flashing back to my everyday thought of my life, the truth that’s given is a LIE!” Ray J mentioned plans to leave the country in his post.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Ray J also took the opportunity to apologize to his sister, Brandy, promising to “make it right” and ensure that others “won’t get away with it.” He expressed regret over taking money to stay silent, writing, “THEY PAID ME TO SHUT UP AND I DID! I FEEL BAD AND I HATE MYSELF FOR IT! I DON’T WANT ANY MORE OF YOUR DIRTY MONEY!!” He declared his intention to free himself from these burdens, regardless of the consequences.

Related Article: Ray J Posts & Deletes Suicidal Message On Instagram: “If It Wasn’t For My Kids I Would Jump Off & Die Tonight”

This incident comes amid Ray J’s ongoing divorce from Princess Love. In April, he responded to her divorce filing by seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children, daughter Melody, 5, and son Epik, 4.

Us Weekly has reached out to representatives for Ray J and the BET Awards for comment.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE