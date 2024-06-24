Kandi Burruss Disagrees with Bravo Over Kenya Moore’s Suspension

She particularly addressed Kenya Moore’s suspension during the filming of Season 16 in a segment on the “Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover” radio show, as seen in a snippet posted on the show’s Instagram page on June 21.

Burruss reflected on her departure from the show, mentioning, “Right now, I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s good I ain’t there,’ but Cynthia [Bailey] says once the show actually airs, Imma miss it then. I don’t miss it so much now. And realistically, I do see stuff and I’m like, ‘Why they doing that?’ Like I don’t like the fact that they suspended Kenya. I know a lot of people’s like, ‘She shouldn’t have shown that,’ but this is ‘Housewives’.”

Kenya Moore’s suspension stemmed from an event at her Kenya Moore Hair Spa, where she reportedly displayed posters featuring explicit images of her new co-star Brittany Eady. Despite Eady’s absence at the event, she became aware of the incident before Bravo issued the suspension and responded on social media. Eady wrote in an Instagram story, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me about what took place at the event yesterday. I am still processing the nasty, low, disgusting, vile things that were done to try to hurt me. BULLYING and revenge porn are never okay.”

Moore refuted the allegations of revenge porn, tweeting, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16 🔥.”

Burruss expressed her disagreement with the network’s decision, stating on-air, “How many times have we done something that you think somebody shouldn’t do? So, who made the rules? Why all of a sudden have such an issue with somebody doing something crazy to somebody?” Despite her criticism, Burruss remains open-minded about the upcoming 16th season of RHOA, adding, “I just wasn’t feeling all that but we’ll see when it comes on TV.”

