Remy Ma’s Son, Jayson Scott, Arrested and Charged with Murder

Jayson “Jace” Scott, the 23-year-old son of renowned rapper Remy Ma, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the 2021 killing of 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux in Queens, New York.

The incident occurred on June 7, 2021, when officers responded to a 911 call and found Guillebeaux unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Scott and another suspect, 22-year-old Richard Swygert, were taken into custody on June 18, 2024. Swygert faces similar charges, including first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and weapon possession. The arrest and charges were first reported by New York TV station WNYW and The New York Post.

Remy Ma, born Reminisce Smith, has publicly stated her belief in her son’s innocence. A representative for Remy Ma released a statement to PEOPLE, highlighting the serious but unfounded allegations against Scott and stressing that the legal team is committed to proving his innocence. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this challenging time.

In a 2018 Instagram post, Remy Ma expressed her deep love and pride for her son, reflecting on their close bond and shared experiences growing up together. Scott has also made occasional appearances with his mother on reality TV.

Remy Ma, who gained fame as a member of the Terror Squad rap group in 1998 alongside artists like Fat Joe and Big Pun, has a history of legal issues. She served six years in prison for a 2007 shooting incident in New York, where she was found guilty of assault, weapons charges, and attempted coercion.

