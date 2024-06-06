Listen Live
Boy Meets World” Star Trina McGee Reveals Unconventional Path to Pregnancy at 54

| 06.06.24
Trina McGee, celebrated for her role as Angela Moore in the beloved series Boy Meets World, recently announced her pregnancy at the age of 54, much to the surprise and joy of fans. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she opened up about the unique journey she and her partner of 16 years, Marcello Thedford, embarked on to achieve this wonderful news.

After trying unsuccessfully to conceive naturally, McGee and Thedford turned to alternative methods. They sought guidance from the Garifuna people in Belize, who have a deep cultural connection with Thedford. The local shamans recommended specific herbs, which, when combined with McGee’s dedication to a healthy lifestyle, contributed to her successful pregnancy.

McGee emphasized the importance of stress management in her conception journey. She shared that her primary focus was to avoid stress and negativity as much as possible, believing it to be crucial for overall well-being. This involved minimizing exposure to negative influences from various sources, including television and social media.

Following the announcement of their pregnancy, Trina McGee and Marcello Thedford have been overwhelmed with congratulatory messages and well-wishes from fans and well-wishers as they eagerly anticipate the arrival of their new bundle of joy.

 

