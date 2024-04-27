Echoes of Faith: How To Hear God’s Voice

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Receiving the guidance of God’s voice is crucial on our life’s journey. Whether it comes naturally or proves to be somewhat challenging, everyone has access to hearing the voice of God. The initial step toward distinctly hearing God involves active listening, but it’s important to position yourself in close proximity to Him. Much like being physically near someone aids in better hearing, maintaining closeness to God can be achieved through daily devotion and studying His word, obediently following His commands, creating a space for worship, and promptly responding when called upon.

At times, God chooses silence to capture our undivided attention. Consider a scenario where someone offers valuable advice or engages in a conversation, yet throughout, your focus is elsewhere. This behavior is commonly perceived as impolite and often discourages further communication. Similarly, when we neglect to listen, God may appear silent, but He is simply waiting patiently until we draw near to him.

As believers, understanding that the act of hearing God’s voice sparks a transformative experience is crucial. During these intimate moments, our connection deepens, and the more consistently we opt to listen, the clearer His voice becomes. Developing the ability to discern the volume and tone of God’s voice enhances your listening skills when He communicates. It’s crucial to recognize that, while there are instances of God speaking audibly, more often, His communication is directed to your spirit, requiring attentive ears to comprehend His message.

Each person’s experience with God’s voice is unique; some may hear a “still small voice,” as described in 1 Kings 19:11-13, while others may perceive God speaking in a more audible manner. No matter how you hear the voice of God, it is vital that when He is speaking. Listening to the voice of God deepens your connection, harnessing the transformative power that enhances wisdom and faith. Recognizing the importance of listening allows believers to discover a profound sense of belonging through a profound understanding of their divine purpose.

“The first step is discerning and recognizing the voice of God is to desire to have a relationship with Him,” Jessica Washington, minister and youth ministry leader of Macedonia Baptist Church of Baltimore City, told Elev8. “In that desire, we are called to an intimate relationship with God. One of the most important foundations is reading and meditating on His Word, which is a continuous truth in the Bible. God will not say anything that contradicts His Word. So, when one begins to encounter the Word, we also begin to digest His voice, but it’s important to know that God speaks to believers in different ways.”

Hearing the voice of God doesn’t discriminate based on age. You can be very young, very old, or anywhere in between. Minister Washington, when asked about her personal journey to faith, shared that it was during her childhood when she first heard the voice of God:

“The first time I heard the auditory voice was during my childhood. God said, ‘There’s a healer in this house.’ It was like a loud speaker was in my ear and I looked around and no one was there, but I was too young to adequately understand how this would connect me to my purpose today. Hearing God’s voice for the first time as a child confirmed my belief that God is real, and that the bible holds truth that I have yet to realize. I became thirsty for the Word, thirsty for that voice that surprised me but provided comfort that no human being ever gave me before. Presently, I hear God through visions, dreams, revelations and even when I am writing. God will place pictures in my mind to get a message across that He knows that I will understand. Although I was thirsty for an intimate relationship, my desire to be a leader in ministry was not the same. I had established a character to be in the ‘background’. During my development as a child, I was never given a chance to express my opinion or to use my voice. So, although I felt this calling, I did not feel comfortable with being in the ‘front’, nor did I have enough experience to know what ‘my voice’ really sounded like, so I rebelled for many years.”

Because of her early encounter with the voice of God, even if the connection was unclear in her youth, as she matured, her understanding became more distinct by experiencing the voice of God through various means.

This divine communication becomes a compass, navigating believers through life’s challenges, offering comfort in times of uncertainty, providing profound insights that inspire growth and resilience. Living a life guided by faith and love signals to God your readiness. If you encounter difficulty hearing His voice, look within. At times, it’s not that we can’t hear, but we choose not to listen. Despite our disobedience, God remains steadfast on the sidelines, encouraging us not to lose hope, ready to speak and offer guidance once we make ourselves available to Him. The choice to listen ultimately rests with us.

“Listen in silence because if your heart is full of other things, you cannot hear the voice of God.” -Mother Teresa

Echoes of Faith: How To Hear God’s Voice was originally published on elev8.com