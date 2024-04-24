Teyana Taylor Gives Grace Jones Vibes On The Cover Of ‘CULTURED’ As One The Magazine’s ‘Cult100’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor is “CUVAH MUTHA” – a CULTURED magazine cover girl.

Teyana, aka a “Renaissance Woman of Our Time,” was just named to CULTURED magazine’s Cult100 list. The multihyphenate star joins other “it” influencers, visionaries, and tastemakers on the list, featuring a fashion-forward cover and editorial spread to celebrate the distinction.

The magazine writes about Teyana and her list mates, “Whatever their discipline, they share a commitment to listening as much as they speak, cultivating their interests obsessively, and exuding authenticity, even when it’s messy or inconvenient. “

The fashion and lifestyle publication continues, “The individuals assembled here represent a powerful rejoinder to a culture shaped by algorithms. They advocate for a slower, weirder, more generous and intimate world. And in the process, they are making it a much more interesting place to be.”

Teyana Taylor is ‘CUVA MUTHA’ in Maison Alaia

To celebrate her moment, Teyana dropped a carousel of images from her magazine feature and cover. She captioned her photos, “CUVAH MUTHA,” and we agree.

Wearing all-black monochromatic looks from Maison Alaia, the Harlem native is the definition of “slaying to the ‘gawds.” In the cover images, she pairs a black vintage-style pillbox hat with a yummy leather trench with a slightly exaggerated bottom. The tailoring on her jacket is impeccable.

In another image, she poses in a more modern black look, wearing an oversized maxi-length motorcycle jacket and baggy pants. Proud of her fit body and all her assets, the “A Thousand And One” actress shows off her abs and cheeks.

We are gagging at each shot. Giving us a mix of Grace Jones and everything we love about Ms. Teyana Taylor, the images are a moment.

Teyana retired from music in 2020 and credits her decision for where she is today.

The article that accompanies Teyana’s stylish shots is just as intriguing. Speaking to CULTURED, the actress-producer discusses many topics, including learning from her mother as a single parent, growing up in Harlem, achieving her goals, and retiring from music (which she credits for why she is where she is today).

From her editorial slay to her insightful interview, what is consistent is that Teyana is a visionary. She will continue to keep us guessing about her next career move and inspire us with her style.

Teyana told CULTURED about her fabulous future, “I don’t have to do anything. I would never trap myself in a box. You just have to follow your heart.“ Read the entire article here.

Teyana Taylor Gives Grace Jones Vibes On The Cover Of 'CULTURED' As One The Magazine's 'Cult100'