Adrienne Bailon Discloses That Her IVF Treatments Cost ‘Easily Over a Million

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton recently shared details about her journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF). During an interview at her LA VOÛTE brand pop-up tour, Bailon-Houghton, 40, discussed the challenges she faced on the path to motherhood. She and her husband welcomed their son Ever James, now 20 months old, through a surrogate.

Reflecting on her fertility treatments, Bailon-Houghton revealed, “I underwent eight cycles of IVF, not counting the various other fertility treatments like IUIs.” She described the six-year process of trying to have her son as emotionally taxing.

When asked about the financial aspect of her fertility treatments, Bailon-Houghton estimated the cost to be “easily over a million dollars,” acknowledging the financial burden it placed on her and her family.

Bailon-Houghton has been open about her struggles with infertility. In a previous interview, she discussed the insensitivity people often show towards those facing fertility challenges and emphasized the emotional toll it took on her.

Announcing the arrival of her son via surrogate in August 2022, Bailon-Houghton expressed gratitude for her difficult journey to motherhood. She mentioned, “We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months,” reflecting on the trials and tribulations they faced, including IVF cycles and miscarriages.

Despite the challenges, Bailon-Houghton conveyed immense joy and love for her son, expressing gratitude to God, their surrogate, and their support network. She concluded by inviting fans to explore her apparel, handbag, and jewelry line at ShopLaVoute.com.

