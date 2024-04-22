The Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside of Donald Trump’s Trial in NYC Passed Away

In a tragic turn of events, Maxwell Azzarello, the individual who set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s trial is ongoing has succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by the New York City Police Department. This distressing incident unfolded at Collect Pond Park around 1:30 p.m. on a Friday, where the man began by distributing pamphlets containing conspiracy theories. Subsequently, he proceeded to douse himself in an accelerant before igniting the fire.

Despite the presence of a considerable number of police officers in the vicinity, the man’s actions led to critical injuries, necessitating immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, despite efforts from officers and bystanders to assist him, he was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

It was noted that the man had recently traveled from Florida to New York and had not breached any security checkpoints to gain access to the park. Collect Pond Park has been a focal point for various gatherings related to Trump’s trial, drawing in protesters, journalists, and observers alike. This incident has prompted authorities to reassess security protocols in the area, including the possibility of implementing access restrictions to the park.

At a news conference held outside the courthouse, New York City Police Department Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry acknowledged the need to reevaluate security measures, hinting at potential adjustments to ensure public safety.

