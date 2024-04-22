Halle Bailey’s Rep Denied Breakup Rumors After She And DDG Unfollowed Each Other

This week, rumors circulated about Halle Bailey and DDG’s breakup after fans noticed they unfollowed each other on social media and removed photos together. These speculations intensified when Halle attended Coachella without DDG, supporting her sister Chloe’s performance. Although these actions suggested a split, Halle’s representatives clarified to TMZ that they are still together, although they didn’t explain the unfollowing.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The rumors gained traction when fans noticed the absence of mutual interactions on social media. Reports indicated that this unfollowing occurred last week, and both Halle and DDG also removed most of their couple photos from their respective profiles. The breakup rumors were further fueled by Halle’s solo Coachella appearance.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the past, the couple faced similar speculation when DDG’s ex-girlfriend, Rubi Rose, shared a private message from him, leading to questions about their relationship status. However, DDG addressed these concerns in an interview, stating that there was no intention to meet with Rubi and that Halle was fully aware of the situation. Despite these challenges, they welcomed their son, Halo, into the world late last year.

Related Article: Halle Bailey Responds To Claims That She ‘Lied’ About Her Pregnancy

While Halle has previously expressed love for her “little family” on her social media platforms, neither she nor DDG has directly addressed the recent breakup rumors at this time.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE