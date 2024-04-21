Listen Live
U.S. House Passes 95-Billion-Dollar Foreign Aid Bill, Heads to Senate Next

Published on April 21, 2024

Johnson Statement on Shooting

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate will vote next week on a foreign aid package that would provide military support to Ukraine.

The House on Saturday passed a 95-billion-dollar legislative package that would provide security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, over the objections of some Republicans. The bill now heads to the Senate, where preliminary voting could begin as soon as Tuesday. The bill provides over 60-billion dollars to help Ukraine’s war against Russia, 23 billion for Israel and about eight billion for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific.

President Biden is expected to sign the bill.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is thanking the U.S. for passing a bill providing additional assistance to Ukraine. In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, Zelensky said passage of the bill sends a powerful signal the U.S. will help protect democracy around the world.

He added that it’s critical to get resources on the battlefield as soon as possible. The package includes about 61-billion dollars in aid for Ukraine.

The post U.S. House Passes 95-Billion-Dollar Foreign Aid Bill, Heads to Senate Next appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

