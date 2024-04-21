Listen Live
National

Chicago Police Officer Shot & Killed on His Way Home

Published on April 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Tape

Source: Radio One / Radio One

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot and killed overnight.

The Chicago Police Department said the 30-year-old officer was returning home after his shift when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

A police spokesman said the officer was a six-year veteran of the department and was killed two days before he would have turned 31.

The post Chicago Police Officer Shot & Killed on His Way Home appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Chicago Police Officer Shot & Killed on His Way Home  was originally published on wibc.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW, DISNEY DREAMERS, CONTEST
Travel

Enter to Win a Disney Dream Vacation from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

15 items
News

Jill Scott Catches Xitter Wrath After Propping Up Chris Brown & Seemingly Defending Abusers

10 items
Local

Best of Me: Top 10 Songs Featuring Mya

Entertainment

Raz-B Reveals The Real Reason B2K Broke Up On TV One’s Upcoming “Uncensored” Episode

Entertainment

An Exclusive Sneak Peek : Kim Fields Dishes On The Upshaws’ New Season

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close