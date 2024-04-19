Giancarlo Esposito Was So Broke He Considered Doing What???

In a recent chat on SiriusXM’s “Jim & Sam” show while promoting his new AMC series “Parish,” Giancarlo Esposito shared a candid story about his financial struggles before hitting it big with his role as Gus Fring in “Breaking Bad.” He opened up about a time around 2008 when he was so strapped for cash that he actually considered a drastic measure – arranging his own death to secure life insurance money for his children.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Reflecting on those tough times, Esposito revealed, “I was thinking, ‘Do you get life insurance if someone commits suicide? Will my kids be taken care of?'” It was a difficult moment for him, especially with four children to provide for. He admitted, “I was at a low point, considering self-annihilation just to ensure they would have something. But I quickly realized the emotional toll it would take on them.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Fortunately, Esposito’s fortunes turned around when he landed the role of Gus Fring in “Breaking Bad.” The character became iconic, leading to opportunities in other hit shows like “The Mandalorian” and “The Boys.” Looking back, Esposito is grateful for the path his career has taken.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Speaking about the possibility of revisiting Gus Fring in a prequel series, Esposito shared his excitement. He described Gus’s backstory as that of a military man who sought to control his own destiny by becoming a meth dealer and businessman in America. He mused about exploring Gus’s journey from a potentially reckless individual to a calculated and strategic figure.

In the end, Esposito’s story is a testament to resilience and the unpredictable turns life can take.