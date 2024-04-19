Rihanna Is Reluctant To Show Off Skin As A Mother: ‘I’m An Evolved Young Lady’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Over the years, Rihanna has become renowned for her fearless fashion selections, often sporting daring outfits that highlight her physique and reveal some skin. However, since embracing motherhood, the 35-year-old icon has opted for more modest clothing, scaling back on some of the provocative items in her wardrobe.

While chatting with Vogue during the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party event in London on April 17, Rihanna spoke about how her style has transformed since welcoming her boys, RZA and Riot Rose, with longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky in 2022 and 2023.

“This is gonna sound hypocritical because I’ve done so much sh*t in my life. I’ve had my nipples out. I had my panties out. But now, I guess those are the things that, as a mom… I’m an evolved young lady.”

Rihanna showed off a little skin in Adam Selman’s Swarovski crystal gown.

In 2014, Rihanna famously rocked Adam Selman’s extremely sheer gown made from over 200,000 Swarovski crystals to the CFDA Awards. The “Lift Me Up” songstress’s breasts could be seen clearly as day in Adam Selman’s handcrafted ensemble.

She also rocked a sheer Dior gown while pregnant with her firstborn.

Before welcoming RZA, Rih sported her baby bump in a daring Christian Dior gown while attending the French fashion designer’s 2022 Paris Fashion Week showcase. The Grammy Award-winner, who recently announced that she would create original music for The Smurfs Movie, wore a black bra and a Savage X Fenty G-String thong underneath the barely-there Dior ensemble.

Now, as a mother of two, there are certain outfits that Rihanna wouldn’t even consider wearing, including those mentioned above.

“There are just things that I feel like I would never do, and I’m just like, ‘Oh my god, I really did that?’”

Rih had a similar revelation about her choice of footwear.

The Fenty Beauty CEO, who loves a good high heel, now opts for comfort when selecting shoes. Still, she manages to inject style and flair into her newfound collection.

“With the first pregnancy, I feel like I was able to wear heels all the way through,” the billionaire singer and mogul told BBC at Wednesday’s FENTY X PUMA event.

“But then with the second pregnancy, you have a toddler, a belly, it’s winter, you have a coat, a baby bag. You’re like, heels? Hmm, maybe not. That’s why I got a little bit more creative with my comfortable style. And then I got too comfortable after I had my second kid, and I just was in robes, PJs, sweats.”

Rihanna emphasized that regardless of whether you prioritize style, comfort, or daring fashion choices, new mothers should enjoy experimenting with their wardrobes. Doing so can elevate confidence levels and provide an outlet for self-expression during a time of profound change and adaptation. Exploring various styles and outfits can serve as a form of self-care, offering moments of relaxation and pleasure amidst the responsibilities of nurturing a newborn or children.

“Now I’m playing again. Now I’m having fun with my clothes,” she revealed. “After a while, when you have kids, you think, this is the dumbest [stuff], the least important. It really is the least important thing. But it does something for you as a woman and as a mum that’s important for us.”



Rihanna Is Reluctant To Show Off Skin As A Mother: ‘I’m An Evolved Young Lady’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com