Listen Live
Entertainment

Gospel Music Buzz & Audiomack Partner To Expand Reach Of Caribbean Gospel Music

Published on April 12, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Sherwyn Williams

Source: Sherwyn Williams / Gospel Music Buzz

Good news! Gospel Music Buzz has teamed up with Audiomack Caribbean to create awareness around streaming Gospel music emerging from the Caribbean.

Audiomack is known for its popular global streaming and discovery app that gives users the ability to download and listen to the most talked about songs, albums, mixtapes, and playlists offline. With a host of talented Gospel artists throughout the Caribbean region, the collaboration between Gospel Music Buzz and Audiomack made complete sense.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5mEPy9JPxI/

The collaboration will seek to offer a platform for those who have yet to establish extensive recognition due to limited exposure on mainstream streaming platforms.

“Doing something for the Caribbean Gospel industry has always been in my heart now I finally have the opportunity to help in some ways,” Sherwyn Williams, Gospel Music Buzz CMO, told Elev8.

In order to propel the reach of those artists, the first verified Audiomack Caribbean Gospel Playlist, “Buzzing Caribbean Gospel,” launches today (April 12) featuring music from a large selection of Caribbean Gospel artists including Bajan singer-songwriter Jaicko Lawrence who was tapped to grace the cover of their first editorial playlist. Focusing on highlighting as many Caribbean Gospel artists as possible, Gospel Music Buzz even created a link that allows artists to submit their music for playlisting opportunities.

The partnership between the two platforms is just getting started, but they have much more in store for the future.

Gospel Music Buzz & Audiomack Partner To Expand Reach Of Caribbean Gospel Music  was originally published on elev8.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW, DISNEY DREAMERS, CONTEST
Travel

Enter to Win a Disney Dream Vacation from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Travel

Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout

15 items
Entertainment

Remembering The Life of Rico Wade, Founder of The Dungeon Family [Photos]

News

‘A Different World’ Cast Welcomed At The White House, Leads Theme Song Sing-A-Long

Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey Says She’s Relies On Chats With BFF Gayle King As Her Own Form Of ‘Therapy’

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close