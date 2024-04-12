STREAMED: Future & Metro Boomin Return With ‘We Still Don’t Trust You,’ Quavo Drops “Tender” & More

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Future & Metro Boomin — We Still Don’t Trust You

Shortly after dropping the much-discussed We Don’t Trust You, Future and Metro Boomin return with a sequel of sorts, We Still Don’t Trust You.

Some thought this project might be a deluxe edition of the original. Instead, the dynamic duo deliver a new double album with 18 songs on Disc 1 and 7 tracks on Disc 2.

Features are hidden from the tracklist, but they do appear on the album. A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd and Lil Baby all make appearances here. More on the perceived disses from some of the guests later.

Future and Metro’s We Don’t Trust You spawned multiple hits. Their Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Like That” went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Type Sh-t” (featuring Playboi Carti and Travis Scott) hit No. 2. “Cinderella,” “We Don’t Trust You” and “Young Metro” all landed at No. 6, No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. That just covers the Top 10.

Listen to We Still Don’t Trust You below.

Future & Metro Boomin f. A$AP Rocky — “Show of Hands”

Future and Metro Boomin’s “Show of Hands” is making waves shortly after its release. That’s because it features A$AP Rocky and some bars that are being perceived as Drake disses.

“Flacko hit it first, son,” he raps on the track. “Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them / Heard you dropped your latest sh-t / Funny how it just came and went.” Later, he adds: “I’m living in your head rent-free.”

Fans believe Rocky’s responding to some of Drake’s lyrics here. Drizzy mentioned Flacko by name on last year’s “Another Late Night.” “I ain’t Pretty Flacko, b-tch,” he said. “This sh-t get really rocky.” Last year, fans also believed Drake referenced Rihanna’s ANTI on “Fear of Heights” when he rapped: “I’m anti and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you.”

This isn’t the only perceived Drake slight on the album. Some believe The Weeknd is addressing Drizzy on “All To Myself” when he sings: “They could never diss my brothers, baby…I thank God I never signed my life away.”

Listen to both tracks below.

Chris Brown f. Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas & Tee Grizzley — “Freak”

Chris Brown reignites an old feud with new lyrics about Quavo from the Migos. Breezy delivers these rhymes on his new Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzly-assisted single, “Freak.”

“F-ckin’ my old b-tches ain’t gone make us equal,” he raps. “Sippin’ that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Cuervo / Freak b-tch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos.” Of note, Brown seemingly pronounces Cuervo as Quavo in the recording.

Their alleged feud reportedly began when Quavo was linked to Brown’s ex-girlfriend, model and actress Karrueche Tran, in 2017. Since then, the two have been at odds with reported confrontations.

“Freak” also appears on Chris Brown’s 11:11 (Deluxe). The new version of the album boasts 13 additional tracks with features from Bryson Tiller, Mario and Davido. Listen to the full project below.

Quavo — “Tender”

Quavo wastes no time responding to Chris Brown. After hearing about Breezy’s “Freak,” the Migos rapper unleashes a response track titled “Tender.”

The Georgia rapper announced the single with a simple message: “For the Pz that ain’t Tender.” The track appears to reference Brown’s legal troubles as he raps: “You did the b-tch wrong and now the b-tch gone, she posted with a thug/ Call the b-tch phone, she won’t come home, don’t beat her up.”

Later, Quavo asks Brown to admit what their quarrel might be about. “Tell me, lil’ bro, what’s your issue? Is it over a thot? / You said that it’s bigger than that but no, it is not.”

Quavo and Brown sat next to one another at a fashion show in January, but that wasn’t the end of their feud. “Can’t pick who you sit by,” Brown said on social media. “F-ck all that growth shit; n-gga not finna fumble my bag for little n-ggas.”

STREAMED: Future & Metro Boomin Return With ‘We Still Don’t Trust You,’ Quavo Drops “Tender” & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com