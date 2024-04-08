GloRilla Admits To Hitting JT With A Purse Following Online Feud

GloRilla and JT found themselves embroiled in a heated exchange on Twitter following the release of Glo’s track “Aite,” where she mentions JT. The tension between the Memphis rapper and the City Girls member spilled over onto social media platforms.

The altercation began after Glo mentioned her connection with JT on her recent mixtape “Ehhthang Ehhthang.” In the song, Glo clarified that despite rumors of beef following an alleged incident at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, there was no bad blood with JT.

“I just pray one day the bad bitches would come together/Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some fuckin’ records/ Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefin’/ Know bitches always havin’ ana that they keep a secret,” Glo rapped in her verse.

JT, upon hearing the track, took to Twitter to call out what she perceived as fake unity among female artists, especially after Glo’s silence on the matter and her subsequent song about aggression towards other female rappers.

“I been said she didn’t! She the one went radio silent! Played into, released a song about slapping rap b***hes now it’s female unity?? CORNY!!!!!” JT tweeted.

The City Girls rapper responded to a fan’s query about the rumored altercation, attributing it to Glo’s failure to promptly address the story.

“I guess she was waiting on her tape to address & who gone clear up going viral for slapping someone when the whole hood believed it! It was on brand!” JT replied.

GloRilla defended herself on the platform, dismissing JT’s accusations and urging her to focus on more important matters. The exchange escalated, with both rappers exchanging barbs and thinly veiled threats.

The feud further intensified with JT addressing alleged sneak disses from other female rappers and asserting her position in the industry.

Last year’s rumors of an altercation between Glo and JT at the VMAs, stemming from claims of ignored greetings, were brought up but remained unconfirmed.

