Da’Vine Joy Stuns In A Green Striped Dress, And You’ll Never Guess Who The Designer Is

While Da’Vine Joy snags all the awards, she’s also positioning herself on Hollywood’s best-dressed list. The Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning actress hit the red carpet for “Ripley” in a green striped dress that deserves its own recognition.

The 37-year-old actress posed in a green, striped, multi-colored midi dress by Ashley Stewart. She opted for a natural glam look and minimal accessories. She completed the ensemble with chunky black heels.

The actress has been in her colorful bag, but she’s also shown us how to rock both high-end and moderately-priced clothing on the carpet. During a visit to her alma mater, Temple University, the “Holdovers” actress wore a red plaid strapless dress from Fashion to Figure that looked radiant on her.

Since the start of awards season, she’s been pulling winning red carpet looks out of her back pocket. From high-end designers to local retailers, she’s offered a stunning range of vibrant, memorable pieces no matter where she’s going.

Plus sized women are no longer waiting for designers to catch up.

Lots of plus-size women have complained about the lack of gown options for red carpet events. Journalist and talk show host Nina Parker spent year’s looking for gorgeous dresses to wear as she covered Hollywood’s elite events. She began designing her own ensembles for the red carpet, which eventually led her to becoming the first African American woman to create a plus size only brand within the Macy’s franchise.

In a 2021 interview with HelloBeautiful, Parker discusses why she became a fashion designer. “I just kinda wanted to shake the table a little because there’s so many women in my life who just have to make things work. We’ll take a white tank top and some ripped jeans, and our boyfriend’s jacket and make it something cute because this is what we can fit. I’m tired of having to make things fit. I want things that are made and tailored for me. Initially it was a selfish thing, like I just want something that looks good on me and then I realized this could be even bigger. This can go for all women who feel this way,” she said.

We’d love to see Joy dressed in one of Parker’s gowns.

Da’Vine Joy Stuns In A Green Striped Dress, And You’ll Never Guess Who The Designer Is was originally published on hellobeautiful.com