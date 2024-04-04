Listen Live
Rod Wave Arrested In Florida For Possession of Firearm

Published on April 4, 2024

Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Rod Wave was arrested in Florida for possessing a firearm as a felon on Wednesday (April 3) according to authorities, but his lawyer calls it a cap.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the rapper was arrested in Pinellas County after allegedly fleeing police. He was booked on two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, weapons and/or ammunition were discovered on the rapper. While little is known about Wave’s arrest, his bond was set at $0.

But according to TMZ his attorney said “The officers that made the arrest are incorrect. He is not a convicted felon and has never been a convicted felon. We would have hoped additional research would have been done prior to them filing these charges.”

In May 2022, felony battery charges were dropped after reports surfaced that he choked his then-girlfriend while children were present in the house. Since then, Wave has mostly stayed out of trouble.

Rod Wave Arrested In Florida For Possession of Firearm  was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

