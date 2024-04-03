Nene Leakes says she could tolerate “respectful cheating”

In a recent Instagram Live session with former RHOA executive producer Carlos King, NeNe Leakes delved into her thoughts on infidelity, stressing the significance of being respectful even in situations involving cheating. Leakes bluntly expressed her stance, stating, “If you’re going to cheat you need to do it with respect. I don’t like people who are not respectful.”

During the conversation, Leakes gave examples of what she considers respectful behavior in such situations. She emphasized the need for clear communication and boundaries, advising those involved in cheating to set expectations. Leakes mentioned scenarios where the cheater should tell the “sidepiece,” “Give me 50 feet on my woman. Don’t ever approach me when you see me with my woman. You can never approach.”

Carlos King also chimed in with his perspective on “respectful cheating,” highlighting the importance of discretion. He mentioned that such behavior occurs when the “sidepiece” refrains from calling the cheater’s phone or subtly posts images on social media. King suggested strategies like sharing only partial images, such as a distinctive tattoo, to maintain secrecy.

Throughout the conversation, both Leakes and King emphasized the need for honesty, clear boundaries, and discretion to navigate situations involving infidelity without causing unnecessary drama or conflicts.

