Peter Thomas Reacts To $9M Default Judgment For Unpaid Miami Restaurant Rent: ‘They’ll Never See A Dime’

Former reality TV star Peter Thomas faces potential financial repercussions for his closed Miami restaurant as a judge orders him to pay a substantial sum to his landlord.

The ruling comes after a legal battle with DTS DT Retail, concerning unpaid rent for Thomas’ restaurant Bar One Miami Beach and his planned venture, 1 Society. Thomas, known from “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” operated Bar One until its eviction in 2023 due to overdue rent. His new project, 1 Society, described as an “upscale supper club,” never opened its doors.

DTS DT Retail, the landlord for 1 Society’s intended location, filed a lawsuit last January, alleging lease breaches. They claimed Thomas failed to pay rent from October 2022 to January 2023 and did not provide tenant plans as required. Despite the breach, Thomas remained on the premises, prompting DTS to demand his eviction and payment of all outstanding rent and additional expenses. The landlord sought over $9 million in damages from Thomas and 1 Society.

Thomas denied the allegations, asserting that DTS hindered his access to the premises. While he responded to the claims, 1 Society did not, resulting in a default judgment against the company. The judge ordered 1 Society to vacate the location, and DTS was awarded the requested $9.1 million plus legal fees.

Thomas plans to appeal, citing the landlord’s failure to provide timely access to the premises. He remains confident in his position, declaring, “I’m going to win. They’ll never see a dime.”