Feet Lovers Rejoice: Karrueche Tran Hits Back At Critics Over Feet-Focused OnlyFans

Karrueche Tran caused a stir online after posting the link to her feet-focused OnlyFans page.

Published on March 14, 2024

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Karrueche Tran isn’t the first entertainer to take to OnlyFans to profit off their looks and certainly won’t be the last. The actress and popular media figure took to social media to hit back at critics who slammed her for starting an OnlyFans for her feet.

Karrueche Tran, 35, caused a stir online after sharing a photo promoting her OnlyFans page which is aptly named @karruechesfeet. As a result, folks online began crowding her mentions blasting the decision to sell feet content, but Tran was unphased. Some fans began calling her desperate for money but Tran sees the opportunity differently.

“LOL at all the comments regarding OF,” Tran shared on Tuesday (March 12) in a tweet that has been deleted. “I’m not going broke..just a smart play.”

She added, “Foot fetish is the number one fetish in the world. There’s nothing sexual that will be on my page. It’s literally my feet and if people are willing to pay, what’s the problem?”

She has a point.

For those who want to see what to expect from Karrueche Tran and her OnlyFans page, check out the image below.

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty

Feet Lovers Rejoice: Karrueche Tran Hits Back At Critics Over Feet-Focused OnlyFans  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

