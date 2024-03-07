Stephen A. Smith Say Jay-Z Reached Out After His Viral Remarks Comparing Rihanna and Beyoncé

Stephen A. Smith recently shared an intriguing encounter involving none other than JAY-Z, the iconic hip-hop mogul, following his remarks comparing the performances of Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Smith revealed that the conversation with JAY-Z took place after he made his opinion known on a podcast regarding Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. On the podcast, Smith expressed his belief that while Rihanna is undeniably talented, she doesn’t quite match up to the level of performance prowess that Beyoncé brings to the stage. This opinion stirred some controversy, prompting JAY-Z to reach out to Smith directly.

During the Connect the Dots podcast, Smith recounted the phone call with JAY-Z, stating, “In other words, it’s a business, it’s a part of it, you don’t know how she’ll receive it, etc. etc. etc. That’s all he had to say. I appreciated that,” shedding light on the conversation that followed his comments about Rihanna’s performance.

The discussion that sparked this interaction originated from Smith’s appearance on the Sherri talk show back in January 2023. During the show, Smith had weighed in on Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, comparing her performance potential to that of Beyoncé. “The only reason I brought up Beyoncé is because Beyoncé recently performed at the Super Bowl, with and without Bruno Mars and Coldplay,” Smith had remarked during the discussion.