Phaedra Says Porsha “Knows Her Way Around A Marriage And A Divorce”

In a recent interview, Phaedra Parks, the former star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” delved into a range of topics that have been buzzing in the reality TV world. One major highlight was the return of her close friend Porsha Williams to “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” a move that Phaedra described as “very interesting” and promised would be “must-see TV.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

When asked if Porsha has been trying to recruit her back, Phaedra laughed, “Of course she has!” Reflecting on their iconic friendship, Phaedra hinted at the potential resurgence of the beloved duo known as “Frick and Frack,” expressing excitement for Porsha’s return and the prospect of recapturing the show’s former glory.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

She also weighed in on Porsha’s recent divorce from Simon Guobadia, acknowledging that it would inevitably become a hot topic on the show.

“She’s not new to it. I think she knows her way around a marriage and a divorce.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Transitioning to her latest venture, Phaedra shared insights into her experience on “The Traitors,” a reality competition where she embraced the role of a traitor with unexpected ease. Despite not being an avid gamer, Phaedra’s seasoned expertise from her time on “Real Housewives” provided a unique perspective, blending drama and strategy in the castle.

Phaedra Parks says Porsha Williams “knows her way around a marriage and a divorce.”