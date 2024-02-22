Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole is coming!

It’s been three years since J. Cole blessed us with his last album, The Off Season, and it seems like the man is ready to get back into the game as last night he dropped a clip from a new song that had heads bopping and faces scrunching with approval.

Over a menacing melody, Cole immediately sets the tone for the track by kicking off his verse saying “I said I was finished but I want another two summers/ Hall of famer hungrier than all the newcomers! Ni**as swear they compare, but the truth humbled…”

Bars!

While not much is known about his next album, The Fall Off, or when it might release, you can bet your bottom dollar that the culture will be tuning in whenever it drops because if this teaser is any indication of what Cole’s been cooking in the kitchen, we about to get served something special.

Only question is, will The Fall Off be J. Cole’s swan song? Some assume it will be but Jay-Z retired numerous times in his rap career only to return with new classics, so we wouldn’t bet the house on that assumption. But heads are expecting a new classic from J because as Cole said in his verse, “The Fall Off is like Hov droppin’ Reasonable Doubt last.”

Check out J. Cole’s verse below and let us know if you’re hype for The Fall Off in the comments section below.

J. Cole Teases Next Album With Teaser Verse On Social Media was originally published on hiphopwired.com