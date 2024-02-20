Mom Accused Of Letting Child Wax Nude Clients Arrested And Charged With Neglect

Jasmine Moss, a 30-year-old mother from Tennessee, has been arrested following allegations of posting photos online showing her young child waxing naked adult women’s private areas.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Action News 5 in Memphis, Moss uploaded three images to Instagram depicting her 5-year-old daughter applying hot wax to the private areas of naked female clients. The mother, who reportedly operates a hair removal business from her home, claimed that her daughter waxed 24 customers for over eight hours, police allege.

The disturbing screenshots of these posts quickly sparked outrage online, with tens of thousands of people calling for Moss’s arrest. In response to the backlash, Moss locked down her Instagram account.

The Memphis Police Department issued a statement acknowledging the concerning social media posts and announced a joint investigation with the Department of Children Services. On Monday, police confirmed that an arrest warrant had been issued for Moss on charges of child neglect and child abuse. She was subsequently arrested on Sunday and remains in jail, with her bond yet to be set. Moss is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

