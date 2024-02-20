Chris Brown Responds to Ruffles After Company Denies Involvement in His NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Exclusion

Chris Brown recently caused quite a stir on social media when he took to his platforms to express his frustration over what he claimed was his removal from the roster for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

In a series of posts shared on his Story, the ‘Loyal’ singer alleged that certain sponsors had objected to his participation in the game, specifically mentioning Ruffles as one of the companies involved. According to Brown, these sponsors exerted influence over the decision to exclude him from the roster.

However, Ruffles wasted no time in responding to Brown’s claims. The company swiftly issued a statement to refute his allegations, asserting that they had no authority over player selection for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Despite Ruffles’ denial, Chris Brown remained unwavering in his stance. In a follow-up message, he reiterated his belief that both the company and NBA representatives were fully aware of their actions regarding his exclusion. Brown emphasized his commitment to integrity in business dealings, vehemently denying any ulterior motives or attempts to seek attention.

“I guess yall trynna save face now!” He wrote. “Stand on business. Don’t try to make it look like I’m trippin. You and the NBA representatives know exactly what yall are doin!”

Brown suggested that Ruffles’ quick response was driven by the backlash they received from his loyal fanbase. He accused the company of attempting to save face in the face of public scrutiny. Expressing frustration and disbelief, Brown condemned what he perceived as insincerity in the situation, labeling it as fake and criticizing what he deemed as cowardice in handling the matter. To him, it felt like a big show, and he wasn’t buying it.

“Stop f*****g playing wit me! See how fake this s**t is… cowards. Y’all know damn well I ain’t lying because I never been on this type of time. These b*****s Tryna save face!”

