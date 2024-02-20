Here’s Your Reminder To ‘Embrace Every Stage Of Life’ From Ciara

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara Princess Harris Wilson has an empowering reminder many of us need to see. Her message? Embrace every stage of life.

The singer delivered the timely caption of self-love on Instagram with a beautiful reel on February 19. While rocking a crown full of nearly floor-length black braids, the singer flaunts her post-baby body and looks gorgeous.

She appears to be on vacation in a cute brown one-piece bathing suit with a refreshing beverage in hand. Around her are beautiful picture-esque blue skies, clear water, and islandscapes from the Dominican Republic. She poses for the ‘gram in quick shots, giving us ‘carefree Black girl’ in all its realness.

Tyla’s “Truth or Dare” audio plays over the captures.

Ciara Is Loving Her Post-Baby Curves

Ciara’s video comes months after she gave birth to her fourth child, Amora Princess, with husband Russell. The Wilson Clan is now a party of six with additional children Future Zahrir (with rapper Future), Sienna Princess, and Win Harrison.

Since Princess’s birth, Ciara has had no problem embracing her post-mommy body. While in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, she showed her curves off proudly in a chic gray monochromatic denim mini dress and suede boot look.

While we loved the “How We Roll” singer’s pink strawberry blonde wavy hair and fly fit, we also couldn’t help but notice her thick thighs on display in each of the six carousel images. It was her bold body-positive moment for us!

Ci Ci coyly captioned her images on February 10, “ThiCC-iara.”

We agree with Russ. Ciara is a “Beautiful Black Queen.”

Ciara’s newest reel and caption seem to continue her journey of self-love and empowerment. And we are here for it.

Yes, Ci Ci looks fabulous in her vacation shots. She always does. And yes, we’re wondering how long it took to get her fabulous braids done. Because, Sis, they have to be at least 50 inches, cascading perfectly to the ground.

But it is her natural glow, beautiful melanin skin, and empowering caption that speaks to our soul. Amid social media images of the snap back game, gym gains, and BBLs, Ciara emerges with a simple message we can all learn from and be encouraged by.

All bodies are beautiful in every stage of life.

Since Ciara’s video went up, several fans have jumped into her comment section. In less than a day, her post has over 365K likes and nearly 8K comments.

Cici’s forever bae, Russell, also dropped a message to the mommy-mogul. “Beautiful Black Queen,” he writes. We agree.

Here’s your Monday reminder from Ciara below.

