The NBA has revealed the entertainment acts for the weekend festivities for All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.

The lineup is headlined by talk show host and youngest EGOT winner, Jennifer Hudson, who will be performing during the halftime break of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 18 on TNT.

Indianapolis native and 13-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Babyface will be singing the national anthem ahead of the All-Star game. Canadian Juno Award-winning singer Charlotte Cardin will sing the Canadian national anthem.

GRAMMY Award-winning artists Zedd and T-Pain will be kicking off performances on Friday, Feb. 16, as they are scheduled to be a part of the NBA Crossover entertainment sector. NBA Crossover is a multi-day interactive fan event that immerses basketball fans into the sports culture, bringing the heritage of the sport to the forefront.

On Saturday, GRAMMY Award-winning country singer and songwriter Keith Urban and GRAMMY-nominated Walker Hayes will perform at the NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame Concert, and five-time GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne is set to perform ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

[CLICK HERE] to purchase tickets to the NBA Crossover events.

NBA Announces Entertainment Lineup for All-Star Weekend 2024 was originally published on wtlcfm.com