Sexyy Red Gives Birth To Her Second Child & Says She’s Ready To Be Back Outside!

Rapper Sexyy Red just welcomed her second child, sharing the news with fans on social media. She couldn’t contain her excitement, eagerly anticipating her discharge from the hospital so she could join her friends on the block.

Earlier in January, the 25-year-old rapper gave fans a glimpse of her maternity shoot, though she kept the identity of the baby’s father under wraps. While she later removed photos featuring him, she left up some solo shots.

Sexyy Red kept her fans on their toes throughout her pregnancy, especially when it came to revealing the identity of her child’s father. The mystery intensified during a maternity photoshoot, where she shared stunning images posing with an unidentified man whose face was intentionally hidden. Alongside the photos, she dropped a cryptic caption saying, “Dats my bd,” leaving fans intrigued and guessing about the man’s identity.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Sexyy Red talked about the challenges of touring while pregnant, admitting it was tough to hide her pregnancy and cope with the fatigue while performing onstage.

“Pregnancy can be stressful,” she said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining some privacy amidst her growing fame. For her, finding moments to be with her family away from the spotlight is essential.

